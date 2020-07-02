Namibia: Kamanjab Councillor Opens Assault Case

KAMANJAB constituency regional councillor Engenesia Tjiretje-Ensingue yesterday registered a complaint of assault and crimen injuria with the police in connection with an altercation she had with a woman at an Outjo district farm over the past weekend.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed to The Namibian that Tjiretje-Ensingue opened a case at Outjo Police Station.

She said it was alleged that Tjiretje-Ensingue and her team had gone to farm Elandsputz in the Outjo district on Sunday afternoon to distribute drought relief food, and that a fight broke out at the farm after a woman had made allegations that the councillor and her team were selling drought relief food. The police are investigating the matter, Shikwambi said.

Mina Jason, the woman allegedly involved in the altercation with Tjiretje-Ensingue, told The Namibian the fight started after a man in the councillor's party told her she would see how Swapo feeds people, and she responded that the food they were distributing was the government's and not Swapo's.

She said she then got into the councillor's bakkie to show her the houses at the farm where food could be handed out.

Jason also said after she had mentioned the name of a man in the bakkie, Tjiretje-Ensingue told her not to say the name in her vehicle.

She added that Tjiretje-Ensingue and another woman got out of the vehicle, and that the councillor then slapped her.

Jason said she retaliated by slapping Tjeritje-Ensingue, and one of the women with the councillor then also slapped her. She was also kicked and beaten, Jason claimed.

According to Tjiretje-Ensingue, she was stabbed in the thigh with an unknown object during the fight that broke out.

"She insulted the Swapo Party and the councillor, got into my car while continuing insulting me, Tjiretje-Ensingue said.

"If I want to campaign, Swapo has merits and political programmes, you do not jump and start campaigning.

Most of my beneficiaries whom I assisted with projects include UDF members." Tjiretje-Ensingue said she believed someone might be using Jason so that she (Tjiretje-Ensingue) could get a criminal record which can lead to her not standing as Kamanjab constituency councillor during the next elections. Tjiretje-Ensingue was one of the ruling party's regional councillor candidates who broke the UDF's dominance in the Kunene region during the regional council elections in 2015.