Namibia: Winter Gets Cosy With Tswazis and Jaliza

Tswazis and Jaliza are gearing up for 'Winter Nights', a live music show at Trinity Lounge and Restaurant tomorrow from 19h00.

Event coordinator Wayne Ucham says the show is aimed at reuniting Tswazis with fans.

They hope the concept, complete with a warm fireplace and cosy atmosphere, will entice fans to leave the comfort of their homes and enjoy some live music.

Tswazis member Reinhardt 'Raxa' Pieters says they are looking forward to the show, because they haven't had the opportunity to entertain their supporters in a while.

"We had a few private gigs during the lockdown, but it wasn't the same as before, so we're glad we can perform for a larger audience," Raxa says.

Fans can expect a more intimate performance with live instruments, including a rendition of the hit song 'Pray', featuring Khaima and KK.

"This is a song of motivation and upliftment. We're sure the public will be able to relate - especially in hard times such as the pandemic. We urge the public to join us, ease their minds and have a bit of fun," he says.

Jaliza plans to put on a killer performance of both old and new songs.

"I haven't been on stage for a while now, so the public should really look forward to a lot of never-seen-before entertainment. I will also perform a few new tracks that are part of my new projects," she says of her new album, which will be released by the end of the year.

Raxa urges those attending the event to adhere to Covid-19 measures.

"Our fans are our main priority, therefore their health and safety will be considered. We will be following the directives put in place, and will be taking the necessary precautions such as disinfecting the ablution facilities, using sanitiser and having a register at the entrance. There is a no-mask-no-entry rule also," Raxa says.

-@rinelda mouton on social media