Namibia: Nujoma's Office Rejects 'Thug' Tag

FORMER president Sam Nujoma's office said allegations that Namibia's first president is a "thug" are highly provocative and disturb the peace and stability in the country.

Nujoma's office issued a statement on Thursday, two days after the Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi described Nujoma as a thug, liar and loser, in parliament.

"The office of the founding president finds this unwarranted onslaught towards the founding president highly provocative and disturbing the peace and stability in our country," Nujoma's senior special assistant Paul Shipale said in the statement.

The former president's office said it was disappointed by LPMs "ill-mannered, uncultured and unruly parliamentarians who want to tarnish the image and reputation of the founding president by dragging his good name in the mud through defamatory remarks, in a vilification and mudslinging campaign meant to score cheap political points".

According to him, anyone tarnishing Nujoma's name and reputation is seeking to disturb the peace and stability in our country and trample upon our national symbols and dignity.

"Our founding father embodies and personifies these symbols and gives them a human face as he stands tall on the shoulders of our forefathers and mothers," he said.

Swartbooi's remarks came when minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka quoted what Nujoma wrote in his book 'Where Others Wavered'.

"Who is Sam Nujoma? What is special about him? He is a thug, liar and loser," Swartbooi said in the National Assembly.