Namibia: Nujoma's Office Rejects 'Thug' Tag

2 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

FORMER president Sam Nujoma's office said allegations that Namibia's first president is a "thug" are highly provocative and disturb the peace and stability in the country.

Nujoma's office issued a statement on Thursday, two days after the Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi described Nujoma as a thug, liar and loser, in parliament.

"The office of the founding president finds this unwarranted onslaught towards the founding president highly provocative and disturbing the peace and stability in our country," Nujoma's senior special assistant Paul Shipale said in the statement.

The former president's office said it was disappointed by LPMs "ill-mannered, uncultured and unruly parliamentarians who want to tarnish the image and reputation of the founding president by dragging his good name in the mud through defamatory remarks, in a vilification and mudslinging campaign meant to score cheap political points".

According to him, anyone tarnishing Nujoma's name and reputation is seeking to disturb the peace and stability in our country and trample upon our national symbols and dignity.

"Our founding father embodies and personifies these symbols and gives them a human face as he stands tall on the shoulders of our forefathers and mothers," he said.

Swartbooi's remarks came when minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka quoted what Nujoma wrote in his book 'Where Others Wavered'.

"Who is Sam Nujoma? What is special about him? He is a thug, liar and loser," Swartbooi said in the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.