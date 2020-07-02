Namibia: Ministry Boosts Giraffe Conservation

THE Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism in collaboration with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) has translocated 30 giraffes to two communal conservancies and a national park.

The translocation, which took place last week, is part of the ministry's quest to boost the existing population and increase its genetic diversity.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a press statement yesterday said the exercise was made possible with funding from GCF and the Wildlife Conservation Alliance.

The animals were taken to Mangetti National Park in Kavango West, the Okongo conservancy in Ohangwena and the Doro !Nawas conservancy in the Kunene region.

"This is another clear demonstration of our determination to implement our constitutional mandate, which provides for the protection of the country's national resources for the benefit of our citizens both in the present and in the future," Muyunda said.

He said the giraffe donation will go a long way in providing rural Namibians with income and employment opportunities.

"The ministry will continue to seek interventions that do not only promote conservation of our natural resources, but also cater to the social and economic developmental of our people," Muyunda said.

The Doro !Nawas conservancy recently partnered with Ultimate Safaris in developing a low-impact tourism venture with maximum yield to the conservancy.

With ongoing support from Ultimate Safaris and GCF, the conservancy is committed to monitoring all wildlife, including the new giraffe population in the area. "All partners are committed to providing local guides and community members training to ensure effective monitoring of these giraffe," Muyunda said.

Gerson Namiseb, chairman of the Doro !Nawas conservancy, said: "It is great to see more giraffe come to our area.

I will make sure our game guards take good care of these animals and keep a lookout for them."

Stephanie Fennessy, director of GCF, said during difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to be involved in such collaborative work and to share some good news.

"Giraffe conservation is a conservation success story in Namibia, and we are proud to play a small role in it," she said.