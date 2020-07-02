South Africa: Rassie Erasmus and Jurgen Klopp Show That Great Success Stems From Visionary Leaders

2 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Having good leaders does not automatically lead to sporting success. Having great leaders with the rare ability to connect and inspire players, owners and fans, is what differentiates the good from the great. Jurgen Klopp and Rassie Erasmus share these traits, and it's why they have brought success to their respective teams.

Jurgen Klopp and Rassie Erasmus have many parallels and similarities. Both were professional players in their respective sports of football and rugby, both became head coaches at a young age, and both led unfashionable teams to titles.

Erasmus' crowning achievement was guiding the Springboks to Rugby World Cup 2019 glory 20 months after they suffered record defeats. For Klopp, it was turning Liverpool from also-rans into 2020 Premier League champions, which ended a 30-year title drought for the storied Merseyside club.

Two men from opposite ends of the world have far more in common than they probably realise.

Klopp started his coaching career at the small German club called Mainz where he had been a modest player. They won promotion to the Bundesliga (Germany's top division) after three years under Klopp. Despite the smallest budget in the league, Mainz managed two mid-table finishes in the next two years...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

