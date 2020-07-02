South Africa: Evictions, Hunger and Heartbreak - It's Still a Hard Lockdown

2 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Young Maverick Writers

South Africa went into a hard lockdown on Friday 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended for two weeks, then the country started slowly opening up. Currently, at Level 3 of lockdown, coronavirus cases have spiked correlating with South Africans' dwindling appetite for following regulations. These reflections are part of a series by Young Maverick writers monitoring stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

A dehumanising eviction

Rondebosch, Cape Town: Lying in bed last night, I watched a peaceful protest unfold on Facebook, live. Activists had descended upon Malusi Booi's (City of Cape Town mayco member for Human Settlements) residence demanding that the City rectify a gross injustice that happened earlier in the day.

A video circulated on social media of metro cops evicting a naked man from a shack during a demolition of informal dwellings in Khayelitsha. Apparently, the man was taking a bath when he was forced out of his home and tackled to the ground.

The City of Cape Town has to answer for this horrific scene. Not only is this a clear violation of basic human rights, but legally, was there a court order for this eviction? More so, why...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

