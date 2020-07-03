Rwanda: Police Lead Rayon in Race to Sign Defender Usengimana

Rwanda Premier League side Police have reportedly edged closer to securing the signature of central defender Faustin Usengimana after the two sides held positive discussions this week.

It is understood that the former Rayon Sports and APR defender has reached an agreement with the law enforcers side, with reports saying that Usengimana will pocket a sign-on fee worth Rwf12 million on a two-year deal.

"We have reached an agreement, only the formal signing remains to complete the deal, which could also happen anytime from now," CIP Maurice Karangwa, Police FC Secretary-General, told Times Sport on Thursday.

With the arrival of the towering defender who would be joining a trio of other new signings; Fabrice Twizerimana (SC Kiyovu), Evode Ntwari (Mukura) and former Rayon right-back Eric Iradukunda, Police will be looking to challenge for a historic first league title next season.

The club has also extended contracts of their lethal striking duo of Antoine-Dominique Ndayishimiye and Osée Iyabivuze, each by two years, while Olivier Usabimana and Jean-Paul Uwimbabazi were offered three years.

Usengimana has been linked with a move back to the Blues, whom he left to join Zambian side Buildcon FC in March 2019 on a one-year contract.

However, in a recent interview, Usengimana insisted that he had not held any talks with Rayon.

"I have not had any talks with Rayon," he said.

Police, who joined the topflight league in 2005, finished third with 43 points last season, seven behind runners-up Rayon. APR were crowned champions with 57 points of the coronavirus-hit league that was prematurely ended at match-day 23 of the 30-game campaign.

Mukura completed the top four of the season with 38 points, while 15th-placed Heroes (16 points) and bottom side Gicumbi (15 points) were relegated to the second division.