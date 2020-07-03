Rwanda: Police Lead Rayon in Race to Sign Defender Usengimana

3 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Premier League side Police have reportedly edged closer to securing the signature of central defender Faustin Usengimana after the two sides held positive discussions this week.

It is understood that the former Rayon Sports and APR defender has reached an agreement with the law enforcers side, with reports saying that Usengimana will pocket a sign-on fee worth Rwf12 million on a two-year deal.

"We have reached an agreement, only the formal signing remains to complete the deal, which could also happen anytime from now," CIP Maurice Karangwa, Police FC Secretary-General, told Times Sport on Thursday.

With the arrival of the towering defender who would be joining a trio of other new signings; Fabrice Twizerimana (SC Kiyovu), Evode Ntwari (Mukura) and former Rayon right-back Eric Iradukunda, Police will be looking to challenge for a historic first league title next season.

The club has also extended contracts of their lethal striking duo of Antoine-Dominique Ndayishimiye and Osée Iyabivuze, each by two years, while Olivier Usabimana and Jean-Paul Uwimbabazi were offered three years.

Usengimana has been linked with a move back to the Blues, whom he left to join Zambian side Buildcon FC in March 2019 on a one-year contract.

However, in a recent interview, Usengimana insisted that he had not held any talks with Rayon.

"I have not had any talks with Rayon," he said.

Police, who joined the topflight league in 2005, finished third with 43 points last season, seven behind runners-up Rayon. APR were crowned champions with 57 points of the coronavirus-hit league that was prematurely ended at match-day 23 of the 30-game campaign.

Mukura completed the top four of the season with 38 points, while 15th-placed Heroes (16 points) and bottom side Gicumbi (15 points) were relegated to the second division.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.