Kenya: 15 Kenyan Students Positive for COVID-19 on Arrival From Sudan, Others Quarantined

2 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — 15 out of 83 Kenyan students who flew in from Sudan have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

The group arrived on Saturday, and were immediately tested and taken into isolation awaiting test results.

"When they arrived on Saturday, they were all taken for quarantine at Kenya School of Government, Mombasa. We also took away samples for testing," said Dr Khadija Shikelly, the County's Chief Officer for Health who confirmed that 15 were positive.

The group that flew in was part of 129 Kenyan students who had been stranded in various universities in Sudan since the outbreak of COVID-19 early this year.

They were unable to fly back after Kenyan authorities closed the airspace for passenger flights on March 22.

"They have been transferred to Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Covid-19 Treatment Centre," Shikelly said.

They arrived aboard a Kenya Airways flight chartered for them at their own cost, which was paid by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Lamu East MP Athman Shariff, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal raised the funds for the students.

Some of the parents are said to have raised part of the cost.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.