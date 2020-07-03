Kenya: Wazito Skipper Bernard Ochieng Raring to Go After Overcoming Injury Setback

2 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Wazito FC captain Bernard Ochieng, who underwent reconstructive knee surgery in February, is happy with his recovery and looking forward to getting back to action as soon as the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) resumes.

The defender also thanked the club for taking care of him during the rehabilitation period.

FULL FITNESS

"I am doing well. I think the progress has been good and I am looking forward to getting fully fit in the near future," Ochieng told the club's portal.

"Right now I am working on strengthening my left knee. I am also doing some agility and reaction training so that when I have recovered fully from the injury I do not lag behind in terms of fitness," he added.

Ochieng however admits the recovery has not been easy.

"I think no one told me what to expect after surgery. The pain was unbearable sometimes but I overcame and I am happy with my current state," he said.

BACK IN TRAINING

"Our team is a special one - after surgery I was assigned a doctor who has been with me throughout and I must admit that he has been very helpful. If I didn't have a doctor, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic period, I think things would have been really tough," he said.

"The target is to return to full training by September, I believe I will be ready for next season."

Ochieng joined Wazito from Vihiga United in March this year.

