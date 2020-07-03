Kenya: More Needy Kenyan Athletes to Receive Government Stipends

2 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) players have a reason to smile after the government announced it will this week disburse the second instalment of funds to cushion athletes affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, confirmed this on Thursday, saying 2500 athletes will benefit from this exercise.

SUSPENSION

"The second disbursement of the stimulus package stipend to 2500 national team athletes, including Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Women Premier League (WPL) footballers will be effected in the course of the week," Mohamed said.

These funds are part of the Sh50 million released by the Ministry in May following an outcry over an indefinite suspension of all sporting activities in the country as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

DIFFICULTIES

The cash was availed from the Sports Fund, with each player supposed to receive atleast Sh10,000 in the months of May, June and possibly July.

"We agreed to start with the KPL because we know the difficulties they (players) are going through. The severe cases will be accorded first priority," the CS said in May.

All football leagues in the country have been postponed indefinitely since March.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.