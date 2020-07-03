Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda FDA Bans Use of 'Methanol Alcohol' Hand Sanitizer

2 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has banned the use of '99% Methanol Alcohol' hand sanitizer, packed by KVM Co. Ltd, which has been used as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, effective, Thursday, July 02.

The development comes after concerns emerged that some people including business owners and consumers, encourage the use of fake hand sanitizers as a means of making money.

However, Rwanda FDA announced that the warning is addressed both to the sellers of this product and also the public.

The ban of this product according to the organisation follows the potential presence of methanol, a toxic substance when absorbed through skin or ingested.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.

Exposure to the corrosive substance can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and permanent damage to the nervous system and death.

"Based on the fact that this drug shows potential presence of methanol, and also the information accumulated on the same product, the Rwanda FDA has banned all drugs labelled, 99% Methanol Alcohol 100 ml, packed by KVM Co. Ltd" reads part of the statement issued on the same day.

Therefore, the statement adds, "Rwanda FDA warns the public especially, people who are still using it or selling it to stop the illegal exercise."

Alternatively, in a bid to ensure safety travel, the public has been reminded to regularly wash hands and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethanol alcohol or 70% isopropanol as part of the measures put in place to mitigate the possible risk of spreading the pandemic.

Rwanda has so far recorded a total of 1,042 coronavirus cases of which 480 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the treating facilities.

Owing to the pandemic however, the country has reported 3 fatalities since the first case was detected in March.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.