Kenya: Mwendwa Supports CAF's Decision to Postpone 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has lauded the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) for postponing the 2021 Africa Nations Cup by a year.

The decision was made by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, moments after he chaired a virtual meeting consisting of the football body's Executive Committee.

HEALTH PRIORITY

"The times we are living in, our health is of priority," said Ahmad.

Cameroon will remain as hosts of the 24-nation competition with Yaounde and Douala cities expected to host most of the matches.

"It (postponing the tournament) is the only logical solution because there is not enough time to compete in the remaining qualification matches," Mwendwa said.

Harambee Stars are among 48 teams gunning to qualify for the next edition of the biennial continental showpiece.

KENYA'S CAMPAIGN

Stars, coached by Francis Kimanzi, are currently placed second in the four-team Group 'G' behind Comoros, following identical 1-1 draws with Egypt in Alexandria and Togo in Nairobi.

Caf has also postponed the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which was supposed to be held this year, to next January. This 16-team competition consists of home based players.

Caf has also announced that the Champions League and Confederation Cup will resume in September with the quarters and semi finals played in a single match format at a yet to be confirmed location.