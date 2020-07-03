Kenya: Kahata Helps Simba Overcome Azam to Set Date With Rivals Yanga in Cup Semis

2 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata provided an assist as Simba SC beat Azam 2-0 in a Domestic Cup game played on Wednesday evening at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kahata assisted John Bocco to open the scoring just before the break and Cleotus Chama's second half goal sealed the win for Wekundu Wa Msimbazi.

TOUGH MATCH

The Kenyan international, however, says the game was not easy and they had to fight hard to secure the win.

"It was one of the toughest games I have played this season but I think we were very motivated since we had already won the league coming into this match. We are very keen to make it a double by winning the Domestic Cup as well," Kahata told Nairobi News.

Kahata says the team has been in good shape despite the coronavirus pandemic halting leagues globally, the Tanzanian Premier League included.

SIMBA VS YANGA

"The coach was sending programs throughout the period while players were also training individually and that is why we have settled in fast, after the competitions resumed," he said.

Simba will face bitter rivals Yanga in the semifinal on Sunday July 12, with Division One side Sahare All Stars facing Namungo FC in the other semifinal a day earlier. The final will be played early in August.

Kahata joined Simba mid-2019 from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.