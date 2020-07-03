Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Rayon Appoint Congolese Bukasa as New Head Coach

2 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have pointed DR Congo-born tactician Guy Bukasa as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

Bukasa, who also serves as the assistant coach of the Congolese national team 'Les Leopards', completed the controversial move from Rwanda Premier League rivals Gasogi United on Thursday evening.

BREAKING: @rayon_sports have appointed Guy Bukasa as their new head coach on a one-year deal. Bukasa, who managed Gasogi United last season, joins Rayon shortly after categorically denying in a press conference any agreement with the Blues. pic.twitter.com/eSAVRYNqyv

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) July 2, 2020

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Bukasa (Coupe du Congo 2018 winner) as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2020/21 season," Rayon confirmed his signing via their official Twitter handle.

He sealed the deal moments after categorically denying in a press conference, in presence of Gasogi United president Charles Nkuriza Kakooza, that he never had any agreement with Rayon.

@gasogiunited thanks coach Guy Bukasa for the excellent job he did for the team and the good times we spent together. We wish you luck wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/5RQCycM3kq

- Gasogi United (@gasogiunited) July 2, 2020

It is reported that Bukasa will earn a monthly salary of $4,000 - about Rwf3.8 million, on top of other benefits - during his one-year stint with the Blues.

He takes over the club's hot seat from Andre Casa Mbungo whose contract was not extended, having joined them on a six-month deal in January.

