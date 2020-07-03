Kenya: Aduda Denies Opting Out of FKF Presidency Race

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has come out strongly to rubbish claims that he has thrown in the towel in his quest to vie for the Football Kenya Federation presidency and is instead back incumbent Nick Mwendwa.

An agitated Aduda claims that he was quoted out for context when he appeared in a sports show in one of the local radio stations on Saturday.

The veteran official claims that those are the work of his opponents who feel threatened by his candidature.

During the show, Aduda heaped praise on Mwendwa saying he has done a lot to improve the status of football since he was first elected in 2016.

"Let us be truthful to ourselves, there have been improved changes by the current federation in how things are done compared to how they were done before. It is good to be honest sometimes," said Aduda during the show.

However, Aduda has since disowned those remarks saying they were put out of context and he was just referring to 'a few' positives on Mwendwa's administration and not backing out of the race to support him.

"How come what I said in the whole interview is not captured in what is being circulated ?You know them with spinning stories to achieve a given agenda," posed Aduda.

"Let them wait for elections, they will see for themselves. I am firmly in the race and will not back out even with their theatrics. I'm a strong candidate and that is why they are only curving out a small section of what I said," he added.

Aduda served in the previous regime as FKF CEO led by Sam Nyamweya, who is also vying for his old job. He later joined Gor Mahia in 2014.

Apart from the trio, former FKF deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro, former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga are also in contention for the top post.

The election date is yet to be announced due to a legal tussle between opposing camps.