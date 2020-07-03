Kenya: Posta Rangers Ace Wants Kenyan Footballers to Diversify

Posta Rangers midfielder Brian Osumba has urged Kenyan footballers to think beyond their sporting career by engaging in other income-generating activities.

Osumba, who is also a professionally-trained accountant, says the Covid-19 situation should be a wake-up call to Kenyan footballers to save whatever they can when the situation is back to normal and start small businesses that can support them when things are tough in the football industry.

"The Covid-19 situation has made things worse for Kenyan footballers as most of them have now gone for months without pay. However, it should also be an eye-opener for them to save and work with financial institutions to get capital to start small businesses in the future," Osumba said.

"Most teams in Kenya don't pay well and regularly and it is therefore very difficult for the players to plan their finances. However, that shouldn't be an excuse. Whatever little you get, plan with your future in mind. For those in stable teams, invest now! Our football careers are very short," he added.

Osumba revealed he is in the construction industry.

"My friends and I own a consortium that engages in construction. We deal with general supplies as well as building from scratch. So far we have done three apartments and our clients are happy with our expertise and professionalism," he revealed.

"I started this while at Tusker FC. We had a Sacco and I saved a lot and took some loans which is something I would advise players to do. Whatever little you get think of ways of managing your finances better and investing - you don't have to start in a big way," he added.

Osumba joined Posta Rangers in November 2018 after spending nearly half a decade at Tusker FC.

"I had offers from several big clubs including Gor Mahia, but I am not growing any younger and therefore wanted stability which is something I believe I have now at Posta," he concluded.