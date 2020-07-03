Kenya: Ruiru Club Elect Their Youngest Ever Chairman

Peter Mwaura, the outgoing captain at Ruiru Sports Club, over the weekend, became the youngest person to be elected chairman of the club.

The 38-year-old Mwaura, a former editor at the Business Desk of the Nation Media Group, started out as the golf vice captain of the club in 2017 rising to a full captain the following year.

He served for two years as the captain. Usually, from the captainship, one is elected onto the post of vice chairman before being elevated to the post of chairman.

However, because of his popularity at the club, during the weekend's virtual Annual General Meeting, Mwaura was elected unopposed to take over the leadership of the club from James Muraguri who served for two years.

As the captain, Mwaura, now the Communication Manager at KCB, was instrumental in the rolling out of the 18-hole irrigation system which was launched earlier this year.

Fast growing club

"It's a great honour being elected chairman of a fast growing club and unopposed for that matter and I am truly grateful to the Ruiru Sports Club membership," said the handicap 10 Mwaura.

He said the election followed an otherwise relatively successful run for the Club for the past two years he was the Golf Captain.

"The club has grown in stature especially in terms of the game of golf. We are now among the top clubs by handicapped golfers and we have forged partnerships with various big corporates and businesses to grow the club.

"With a newly installed course irrigation system and a new team in office, there is a big opportunity to build further on this, tapping on partnerships which is one of our focus areas," he said.

Thomas Mwaura takes over as the Golf Captain while Jessy Ndegwa will be vice captain.

The elections also saw Edith Ngugi clinch the Lady Captain post, taking over from Mary Muthoni who will now serve as the Membership Secretary.

Other officials picked are Anthony Kamau (secretary), Peter Njinu (treasurer) and Dominic Chege (vice chairman).