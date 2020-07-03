Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Have Passed Five Bills Since 2017 - Report Says

Nakuru County has passed five Bills since 2017, a report by the House Select Committee on Implementation has revealed.

The Bills include The Nakuru County Revenue Allocation Act, 2017, The Nakuru County Enterprise Fund Act, 2019, The Nakuru County Tourism and Marketing Act, 2019, The Nakuru County Trade Act, 2019 and the Nakuru County Co-operative Revolving Development Act, 2019,

According to the report at least four Bills were withdrawn and the remaining 11 Bills are still pending at the committee level.

Some of the Bills that were withdrawn include the controversial Nakuru County Maternal, Newborn and child Health Bill No 7 of 2019 which was rejected by the MCAs for trying to sneak in abortion in one of its clause.

REJECTED

Other Bills which were rejected include Nakuru County Charcoal Bill, 2014, Nakuru Water Bill, 2014 and Nakuru County Minorities Marginalised Group Bill, 2014.

The committee chaired by Kihingo MCA George Kiere Machoka faulted the assembly committees for taking too long to finalise the Bills once they are committed to relevant committees.

"Standing Order 123 (4) stipulates that the chairperson of the sectoral committee to which a bill is committed or a member designated for that purpose by the committee shall present the committee's report to the Assembly within 20 calendar days," read part of the report.

The report further stated: "Such committal and upon such presentation, or if the committee's report is not presented when it becomes due, the bill shall be ordered to be read a second time on such day as the House business committee shall, in consultation with the member or committee in charge of the bill appoint."

The implementation committee recommends that all committees with pending bills should expedite the process so as to allow the bills are enacted as County Laws.

"All the committees should adhere to the provision of the Standing Order 123 (4)," read the report.