Kenya: NMS Set to Introduce Hourly Parking Fees for City Motorists

City motorists will soon start enjoying automated services that will allow them to pay for parking hourly instead of daily.

Currently, motorists pay Sh200 daily for street parking in the city centre but this will soon change as the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has begun facilitating hourly charges following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Director-General Mohammed Badi said facilities at Sunken Car Park, the law courts, Desai Road and Machakos Bus Station have already been automated following the order.

"We have integrated the automation of Desai Road, Machakos Bus Station, Sunken Car Park and the Nairobi Law Courts Parking into the Nairobi Revenue Service Programme," said Mr Badi.

TERMINI

Mr Badi further said the Desai and Park roads termini, which are under construction and are 70 per cent complete, will be used by matatus particularly from the Mt Kenya region.

The aim is to ease traffic flow into the Nairobi central business district, he said, adding that city officials and transport stakeholders from matatu saccos and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have discussed the matter.

Mr Badi also said the NMS will construct termini and parking areas for public service vehicles on Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Thika Road and Lang'ata Road.

EFFICIENCY

Late last year, Nairobi MCAs called on the county government to introduce hourly parking charges for motorists in the city centre to cushion them against the effects of increased parking fees.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro urged the county to consider hourly rates so as to spread the charge and keep business people from being strained financially.

He noted that hourly charges will cushion those who come to town for short periods only.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere said that parking meters at strategic points, as was the case in the past, will help ensure steady revenue collection with proper enforcement.