Nigeria: Updated - Ondo Health Commissioner Dies of Coronavirus

2 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The commissioner for health in Ondo State, Wahab Adegbenro, is dead.

Multiple sources in the government house told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adegbenro died at the state's infectious disease hospital on Thursday.

"He died this morning at the state infectious disease hospital where he was receiving treatment," one of the sources who did not want his name on print said.

The senior special assistant to the governor on special duties, Odebowale Oladoyin also confirmed the death of Mr Adegbenro. He was silent on whether he died of COVID-19 complications.

This is coming two days after the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for the deadly disease.

He had since ordered his cabinet members to go for a compulsory test.

Profile

The late health commissioner was born on June 5, 1955 at Ilara-mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State where he had his primary education.

He later attended Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure between 1962 and 1967, before proceeding to the University of Benin, in Edo to bag Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; B.S).

He was a member of the Nigeria Medical Association; member of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria; Associate member, Royal College of General Practitioners of London; and member of Nigeria Guild of Medical Directors.

He established Crown Hospital, Akure where he was the Chief Medical Director.

He served at different capacities during his time.

He was once a commissioner in charge of culture and tourism and later the health ministry.

Also, he served as the Chairman, Ondo State Council of All Progressive Congress (APC) Muslim members.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

