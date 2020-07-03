Tanzania: Motorsports Body Revises 2020 Nrc Calendar

THE Automobile Association of Tanzania has revised the National Rally Championship (NRC), calendar as motorsports head for a flying return in Iringa in mid-September this year.

The announcement released by the Vice- President of AAT and the head of motorsports section, Satinder Birdi said the calendar was revised to meet the situation after the end of coronavirus scare.

Now after a revision, the best drivers and navigators of the 2020 will be picked after the end of four rounds of the National Rally Championship, whose final will be on December 12 and 13 in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania staged the first round of NRC in March this year in Arusha before the suspension of all sports activities a few days later due to coronavirus.

The return of motorsports, one of the most favourable outdoor sports, brings a relief to the entire motorsports fraternity as echoed by Gurjit Dhani from Kilimanjaro Motorsports Club.

According to Birdi, the move to revise the calendar was reached in a meeting with clubs officials on May 28 after President John Magufuli lifted a suspension of all sports activities, and allowed sports to resume on June 1st, ending a ten-week hiatus.

The four-rally season include the NRC 1 which was successfully staged in Arusha in March.

To get the winners in both driving and navigating disciplines, the title contenders have to compete in the three remaining rallies The revised calendar shows that NRC 2 will be hosted by Iringa Motor Sports Club on September 18th and 19th this year in Iringa.

Then will come NRC 3 to be organised by Arusha Motor on November 6th before winding up the season with NRC 4 to be hosted by Mzizima Club of Dar es Salaam on December 12th and 13th this year.

Explaining further, Birdi referred to article 3.7 of 2020 AAT sporting regulation that maximum number of events for a championship to secure sporting integrity and value of award is for four events.

"However, if any of the above fails to organize an event as planned, then all the other results from the remaining events held this year will count towards the 2021 Tanzania National Championship," he said in his official statement.

Birdi said AAT encourages clubs to organize other forms of social motorsports to suit the revised calendar.