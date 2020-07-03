Angola and South Africa Discuss COVID-19

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, spoke Thursday on the phone about the covid-19 pandemic and the Libyan conflict.

The information is contained in a press release from the President's Press Office that says the two Heads of State also discussed oil production in line with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plans.

According to the source, João Lourenço and Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently the acting Chair of the African Union, also examined the tension stemming from the construction of the giant power dam by Ethiopia on the Nile.