Mozambique: Defence Forces Claim Deaths of Over 100 Terrorists

Maputo — Maputo, 2 Jul (AIM) The Mozambican Defence and Security Forces have claimed that they killed about 100 islamist terrorists in clashes on Wednesday in Quissanga district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a report on the "Noticias de Defesa" website (which is not an official government site, but is clearly well-informed), the attack on the terrorist base began at 06.30, and fighting continued until 19.40.

The base is just ten kilometres from the main road leading to the northern districts of Cabo Delgado. About 400 terrorists were based here, the report said, and they were planning to attack Metuge and Mieze, on the road to the provincial capital, Pemba.

Military sources cited by the website said the atack began with an artillery bombardment of the base, before infantry moved in through the Quissanga bush, destroying jihadist camps as they advanced.

At around 14.10, the defence forces reached the entrance to the base. The fighting for control of th base lasted until 19.40, and by then there were "more than 100 terrorists killed and countless injured", according to the report.

30 huts in the base were destroyed or set ablaze. The defence and security forces are said to be in pursuit of those terrorists who fled from the base.

"Noticias de Defesa" also claims that the government forces have driven back the terrorists who attacked the town of Mocimboa da Praia on Saturday, thanks mainly to air support "which inflicted considerable losses on the enemy".

25 dead terrorists were counted it addes, and an unspecified amount of military equipment was seized.

The route the islamists took in withdrawing from the town led them through Chimbunga village where they clashed with other units of the defence forces, This fighting lasted throughout Sunday night.