Nigeria: Emir of Wase Begs Buhari, Lalong Over Collapsed Bridge

3 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Haruna Sambo yesterday begged President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong to rehabilitate the collapsed bridges in Wase and Shendam Local Government Areas.

Benue/Plateau Trust reports that the two bridges in Wase and Shendam LGAs collapsed following torrential rainfall on Thursday last week and Monday this week.

The Emir made the appeal during an on the spot assessment of the collapsed bridges by Governor Lalong.

He appealed to the governor to impress it on the federal government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the bridges.

He said the collapsed bridge has cut off Wase LG from some parts of the state and was greatly affecting economic activities.

The monarch commended the governor for showing concern by coming to see for himself the degree of damages despite sending teams earlier.

Lalong said he was at the site to personally assess the situation and reassured the people that the government would not neglect them.

He said: "Although this is a federal road, we have to immediately intervene in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people since this road is a major commercial corridor in this area. This is one of the roads that I submitted to the president for federal government's intervention which has been approved."

