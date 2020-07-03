Kenya: Senator Ole Kina Charged With Tribal Hate Remarks

29 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was charged Monday, for fanning tribal hatred during a TV interview.

He denied the charge and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail or Sh200,000 bond.

He was also ordered not to comment on his case.

The Senator appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, who had dismissed his application seeking to block the prosecution.

He had argued that the charges, resulting from remarks he made on a live TV show on February 20, are defective while accusing the prosecution of discrimination.

The case will be mentioned on July 30.

