Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Banned From European Airspace

2 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola Airline (TAAG) has been banned from flying to Portugal and the whole European Shengen Space, due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country as of late.

The decision follows recommendations from a meeting of the European Union's concerned organisation that has spared Africa's Rwanda, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, out of a list that includes Brazil and the United States of America.

According to a note from the meeting that reached Angop on Thursday, only planes from 11 countries which have the covid-19 pandemic under control are free to operate in the said EU airspace.

Commenting on the fact, TAAG spokesperson, Carlos Vicente, considered the ban fair as Angola is not the only country affected by the measure on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, TAAG was recertified to unrestrictedly operate until 22 May 2021, after the company complied with all IATA's Operational Safety Audit requirements (IOSA).

IOSA is an internationally recognised evaluation system to check the compliance of air companies' operations and has nothing to do with the present EU ban which is solely associated with covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, Angola has detected 24 new positive cases of covid-19, its highest in one day since the pandemic hit the country in March this year, bringing the total to 315 infections.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health during the daily covid-19 update briefing on Thursday evening, two deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

With the newly reported cases, the country's covid-19 records show 315 infections (231 locally transmitted, 35 imported and 17 with unknown links), 97 recoveries, 201 active patients and 17 deaths.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.