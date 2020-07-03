Botswana: National Community Testing Not Yet Possible

Tutume — Government has not yet arrived at a decision to conduct national community testing for COVID-19, vice president Mr Slumber Tsogwane has said.

"This has not been possible locally due to shortage of testing kits which are being imported from other countries as well as limited availability of laboratories in the country," he said.

He was briefing Tutume COVID-19 team which comprises, dikgosi, councillors and Village Development Committee (VDC) members in Tutume yesterday.

Community testing, Mr Tsogwane said, was one factor which the World Health Organization encouraged countries to undertake to gauge the extent of infection.

He said government had nonetheless ensured that contact tracing was done with speed whenever there were suspected cases to curb possible spread of coronavirus.

The vice president informed the meeting that testing was conducted at border posts where movement of essential goods continued.

He said although teething problems had been experienced, things had since been put under control.

Mr Tsogwane said government had moved swiftly to protect Batswana against the pandemic which had affected and killed thousands across the world.

On the opening the economy amid coronavirus pandemic, Mr Tsogwane said government remained on high alert to contain any possible spread of the virus, hence its stance to observe to the letter health protocols in place.

He urged Batswana to continue to take precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Mr Tsogwane said although too much a burden to bear, the advent of coronavirus remained at eye-opener for Batswana some of whom had become innovative.

Such innovative spirit, Mr Tsogwane stated, would ultimately help reduce the country's soaring import bill and grow the local economy.

Source : BOPA