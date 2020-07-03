Nigeria: Sports Ministry Waiting for NFF's Report On League Cancellation

The Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has said it is waiting to receive the report from the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company in order to decide the fate of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season

According to the media aide to the minister, John Joshua Akanji, the minister can't take the decision on whether to end the league or not without consulting with the major stakeholders.

"The minister will not take a decision unilaterally without consulting with the stakeholders. The Minister is waiting for that report to come and when it comes, he will look at it holistically and from there we will advise the government to take a decision.

"We are just waiting right now for the feedback from the NFF and LMC. We don't know why it is taking too long for them to submit the report," he said.

It will be recalled that the 2019/2020 Football season in Nigeria was suspended on March 18 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope for resumption of the season were literally dashed when the Chairman of the presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said re-opening sporting activities was not a top priority.

Consequently, 17 of the 20 clubs in the NPFL in a virtual meeting held on June 21 voted to end the 2019/2010 season based on the points Per Game mechanism.

The decision didn't go down well with Lobi Stars and Akwa United who had abstained from voting during the meeting.

Following continuous agitations, the NFF convened a meeting of all critical stakeholders to amicably resolve the crisis generated by the use of PPG to end the season.

The minister of sports, is therefore, waiting for the NFF and LMC to report back to him for a final decision to be taken.

Based on the initial decision by the 17 Club Owners, the teams to fly Nigeria's flag in the continent next season are Plateau United, Enyimba, Rivers United and Kano Pillars will fly Nigeria's flag in the Confederations Cup.

However, another contentious issue is which club between Enyimba and Rivers United will take the second CAF Champions League ticket.