Nigeria: Edo 2020 NSF - Bayelsa Govt Pledges Support for Athletes

Yenagoa — The Bayelsa State Government has assured its athletes of adequate support to enable them do the state proud at the postponed National Sports Festival and other competitions.

Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the assurance on Thursday at a meeting with officials of the state ministry of sports at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

He vowed that the present administration would do everything within its reach to promote sports and youth development in the state.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo noted that restoring the state sports ministry to its glorious days would not be too difficult, as the administration is poised to tap from the wealth of experience of veterans in the industry, including Governor Douye Diri who had served as former sports Commissioner.

The Deputy Governor who expressed appreciation to the state athletes for demonstrating true commitment and patriotism to the state, enjoined other Bayelsans particularly the political class to emulate them.

"First of all, I want to thank you for your patriotism, commitment, determination and the Ijaw spirit that is firing in you because the Ijawman is not a man whose conscience is bought.

"I want to also assure you that anytime the National Sports Festival will take place, by God's grace, I will be there at the opening ceremony as the person supervising the sports ministry," he assured.

Reacting to the demands of the athletes, Senator Ewhrudjakpo assured that government would put in place a machinery to employ them and clear their outstanding bonuses.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Tukuru Patimidi and Director of Sports, Sir Braveman Wodi, commended the Deputy Governor for exhibiting demonstrable commitment to tackling challenges facing sports in the state.