Somalia: World Bank Approves U.S.$55 Million Grant for Somalia

29 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

The World Bank Board has approved a $55 million International Development Assistance (IDA) grant for Somalia to fast track economic recovery and policy reforms.

The aid, approved on Tuesday, would also help the country battle multiple crises among them devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic, which has left over 2,700 people infected by the virus and more than 90 dead.

"The budget support will help protect lives and livelihoods and strengthen the capacity of Somali institutions to respond to the triple crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, locust invasion and flooding that threatens to derail Somalia's reform programme and its emergence from fragility," said World Bank country manager for Somalia Hugh Riddell.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund approved Somalia's eligibility for the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative on March 25, removing the constraints on economic growth and poverty reduction and providing access to IDA instruments.

The World Bank's monetary aid implementation of reform programme supported by development policy financing will also support for Somalia's revised 2020 budget.

"Our revised budget expands cash transfers to vulnerable households and provides a substantial increase in grants to sub-national governments to help them respond to the pandemic in the face of declining revenue. The supplemental financing will help in plugging our public expenditure gap given the 29 per cent domestic revenue shortfall and 2.5 per cent gross domestic product contraction in 2020," said Somalia's Minister of Finance Abdirahman Beileh.

The Somalia re-engagement and reform supplemental Development Policy Financing is one component of the World Bank Group's comprehensive response to the multiple crises Somalia is facing.

It includes investments in health systems, support for livelihoods threatened by locusts and flooding, improved fiscal co-ordination between federal and state governments, and financing of direct cash transfers to poor and vulnerable households.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.