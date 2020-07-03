Sierra Leone: Human Trafficking - Ambassador Koroma Addresses Sierra Leonean Victims

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma, on Tuesday 30th June, 2020, visited the Malika Community where 87 Sierra Leonean victims of Human trafficking are held.

At the Malika Community the Ambassador and entourage were received by the Commandant of the Malika Police Division who briefed him on the state of affairs about the 87 victims. Thereafter, they were taken to the premises housing the victims.

Addressing the victims on the dangers of human trafficking, Ambassador Koroma told them that human trafficking was a crime punishable by long term in prison. He informed them that President Dr. Julius Maada Bio had already won a reputation as champion against this inhuman act frowned upon the world over. "It was therefore disingenuous on the part of these traffickers in their vain illicit wealth to smear the good image of the President" Amb Koroma reiterated.

The Ambassador told the victims about the danger engendered by this act where victims were taken to an unknown destination allowing the perpetrators make huge gains on their vulnerabilities.

"I admonish you to resist the temptation of people going around promising you heaven on earth by taking you to countries they have no control over". The Ambassador told them.

The Government of Senegal Ambassador Koroma said has been gracious enough not to put them in prison. This he said was as a result of the good bilateral relations between the two countries under the astute leadership of President Julius Maada Bio. "President Bio, is doing everything humanly possible to make Sierra Leone attractive to prevent our youth from embarking on such a dangerous enterprise. The President has taken the giant strides to minimize corruption, pay attention to human capital development, indiscipline and attract investment thereby creating jobs". He said.

He encouraged them to remain law abiding whilst in safe custody until modalities were completed for their repatriation.

The victims were in jubilant mood, hale and hearty. They thanked and appreciated the visit of the Ambassador and the fatherly advice.

The Sierra Leone Embassy in Senegal was informed on Wednesday, 24th June, 2020, that the Faidherbe Police Search Brigade in Dakar arrested and dismantled a vast network of migrants of Sierra Leonean origin on the largest trail of Human trafficking in the country.