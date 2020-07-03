South Africa Posts First Current Account Surplus in 17 Years

2 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By ED Stoddard

South Africa posted a current account surplus in the first quarter of 2020, Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday 2 July. This was the first surplus since 2003 and would often be taken as a good sign. But in this case, it highlights a fragile economy with falling demand for imports.

The current account records South Africa's economic and commercial transactions with the rest of the world, including exports, imports and earnings on international investments. In the three months to the end of March, the current account posted a surplus of R69.7-billion or 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) - the first surplus in 17 years. This, compared to a deficit of R68-billion or 1.3% of GDP in the last quarter of 2019.

"South Africa's terms of trade (including gold) improved further in the first quarter of 2020 as the rand price of exports increased while that of imports decreased," the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said.

"South Africa's trade surplus more than doubled from R102.5-billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to R208-billion in the first quarter of 2020. The larger trade surplus reflected an increase in the value of merchandise exports and a decline in imports."

Economists said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.