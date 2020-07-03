South Africa: SA Records 8 735 More COVID-19 Cases

Established in a City of Cape Town-owned community sports centre, the Khayelitsha Field Hospital will function as an extension of the adjacent Khayelitsha District Hospital, essentially expanding its capacity to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.

South Africa recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, as 8 735 people tested positive, bringing the national total to 168 061.

In addition to the new cases, 95 more deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Of the 95 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 are from the Eastern Cape, 38 from Gauteng, 16 from KwaZulu-Natal and 29 from the Western Cape.

"This brings the total national deaths to 2 844, with a mortality rate of 1.7%.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

To date, there are 81 999 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.8%.

With 64 841cases in the Western Cape, 49 937 in Gauteng and 30 603 in Eastern Cape, the three provinces lead the national statistics, with the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

As of Thursday, Free State recorded 1 886 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 11 669, Limpopo 1 286, Mpumalanga 1 478, North West 4 788 and Northern Cape 573.

A total of 1 706 127 tests have been processed, 39 188 of which having been conducted since the last report.