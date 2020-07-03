Tanzania: PM Flags Off 44th Dar International Trade Fair Friday

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is on Friday expected to flag off the 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that opened its doors on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Innocent Bashungwa told reporters at Mwalimu Nyerere grounds along Kilwa road in Dar es Salaam that the PM is expected to launch the fair that has 2,880 companies, where 2,835 are local companies and 43 being international ones.

In his yesterday speech, he said this year's exhibition will observe all guidelines issued by health authorities to protect exhibitors and visitors against Covid-19.

"As we have been declared as a middle-income country the DIFT focus is on agro-processing for sustainable development to deepen agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and small scale entrepreneurship," he noted.

Mr Bashungwa described DITF as an important forum for the business community in the country to market their products and strike into joint ventures with other foreign companies.

He said this year's exhibition themed 'Industrial Economy for Employment and Sustainable Trade', and the 44th DITF has introduced business-to-business virtual meetings to avoid mass gatherings.

According to the Minister visitors and exhibitors to the 44th DITF can also access the trade fair through live streaming and virtual exhibition.

Products exhibited at the trade fair include food and beverages, textiles, garments and yarns, manufacturing equipment, and building materials.

Others are automobiles, electrical articles, chemicals and cosmetics, timber and furniture, engineering products, machinery, information technology, and agricultural products.

On the use of Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), he said in the future the trade fair will be using such a platform to reach many people at once in the world. TMX is the first commodity exchange in Tanzania.

The exchange is established as a platform where farmers, traders, exporters, and other various market actors are able to access the domestic and global market and obtain a fair price in selling or buying of commodities.