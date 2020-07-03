Somalia to Restart Domestic Flights Next Week

Domestic flights in Somalia are set to resume on 5th July, in line with the partial easing of lockdown restrictions in parts of the country.

The Somali cabinet has outlined the measures it has adopted to offer a "healthy and comfortable travel experience" in compliance with directives from the Ministry of Health.

The measures include installing markers on the floor of terminal buildings to encourage social distancing, recommending travelers keep 1.5 meters from others.

The wearing of a face mask has been made mandatory in all areas of the airports, and hand sanitizing stations are now available throughout terminal buildings.