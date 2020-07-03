Somalia to Restart Domestic Flights Next Week

2 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Domestic flights in Somalia are set to resume on 5th July, in line with the partial easing of lockdown restrictions in parts of the country.

The Somali cabinet has outlined the measures it has adopted to offer a "healthy and comfortable travel experience" in compliance with directives from the Ministry of Health.

The measures include installing markers on the floor of terminal buildings to encourage social distancing, recommending travelers keep 1.5 meters from others.

The wearing of a face mask has been made mandatory in all areas of the airports, and hand sanitizing stations are now available throughout terminal buildings.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.