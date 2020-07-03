Sudan: GIS Affirms Detention of Anas Omar

Khartoum,July.2 (SUNA) - The General Intelligence Service (GIS) issued, Thursday, a press release confirming the arrest of Major- General, Security, Anas Omar, leader of the dissolved National Congress Party, and the Ret. Colonel, Khaled Mohamed Nour, in addition to the person assigned to secure them, in Al-Hadi district, east of the Nile.

The release underlined that the security authorities started the investigations, immediately, to take all the legal and security procedures against them.

"The security authorities affirm keenness to follow up all the activities that harm security and stability and call for sedition, besides, maintaining security and fighting rumors" the release concluded.