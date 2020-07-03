Sudan: Calmness and Stability of Security Situations in All the States - Police

Khartoum — The regular meeting of the police leadership chaired by the Police Director General, General. Police, Adel Mohammed Ahmed Bashair reviewed, Thursday, the criminal and security situations in the country through the report which showed the stability and calmness of the security situations in all the parts in the country and the considerable decrease in the dangerous crimes rate.

The Deputy General Director and the Inspector, Lt- General, Dr. Osman Younis told the Police Press Office that the meeting discussed and analyzed the implementation of the security plan for last, Tuesday, June.30-2020, where, the police forces managed to secure and protect the demonstrators enabling them to express their opinions and views on national issues.

He greeted the Sudanese people and those who participated in last, Tuesday, processions which achieved its goals , in peaceful ad legal way.