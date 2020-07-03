Tunisia: Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From His Spanish Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray, on Thursday, received a phone call from Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, during which both sides stressed the distinguished nature of bilateral relations.

They also highlighted the political will that drives the two countries to raise them to the highest level in all areas, especially in the economic and commercial sectors.

The Minister welcomed the positive momentum of the Tunisian-Spanish relations and Spain's support for Tunisia within the institutions of the European Union.

For her part, the Spanish Minister expressed her country's consideration for Tunisia for the progress made on the democratic and political path and its unfailing willingness to help it overcome the economic and development difficulties it is encountering.

The two ministers said they were looking forward to exchange visits, to resume high-level meetings and to strengthen coordination and economic cooperation in the service of the common interests of the two peoples.

They exchanged views on issues of interest to the Euro-Mediterranean region, in particular immigration and the development of the situation in Libya.