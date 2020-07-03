Cameroon: COVID-19 Evolution - Measures to Protect Exam Candidates Reinforced

This was revealed during the daily press briefing yesterday July 1, given that pupils and students have begun writing official examinations.

June 30, 2020 was marked by the Common Entrance Examination, written by Class six pupils nationwide. This will continue with the writing of official examinations during this month and next month, August. The Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, says the government is setting up measures to guarantee the safety of candidates while preserving social justice in order to allow candidates who could become ill during the examination period to finish the assessment hitch-free. He was speaking yesterday, July 1, 2020 during the daily press briefing on the evolution and management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Dr Etoundi Mballa told the press that a Covid-19 case management rules is being developed to guarantee the safety of children. He underscored that these rules will be established and controlled in order to limit the spread of the virus and preserve the health of the educational community. The Director said precautions are being taken to encourage teachers who are obliged to perform certain tasks. As such, he urged teachers to always put on their face masks during the correction of scripts and when they have to handle scripts before correction. He explained that actors in the education field need to respect barrier measures to prevent Covid-19 as prescribed by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). "The relaxation observed in the community in respecting Covid-19 barrier measures should not be transferred to the school community", Dr Etoundi Mballa underscored. Parents were also called upon to observe greater vigilance, in particular with the wearing of the face masks by their children, wash their hands when going and returning from to school.

Dr Etoundi Mballa used the press briefing to reveal the satisfaction of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, in the manner in which the Covid-19 barrier measures were respected during the writing of the Common Entrance Examination. This was seen with the manner in which candidates sat in the different examination halls as they respected physical distancing. Also the systematic and compulsory wearing of protective masks was rigorously verified before candidates entered the examination rooms and the washing of hands was made possible since containers fitted with taps were placed in several places within school premises .