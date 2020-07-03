Sierra Leone: Chinese Embassy Awards 2020 Scholarship

2 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, June 30th, awarded scholarships to 20 University/College Students and awarded grants to 90 needy students.

Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang, Hon. Prof. Aiah Gbakima, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Foday Sahr, Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Sierra Leone, Joe Conteh, Chairman of Sierra Leone-China Friendship Society, together with other invited guests, as well as newsmen and newswomen from the fourth estate graced the function.

Ambassador Hu congratulated the students for getting the scholarships and grants and told the gathering that, against the COVID-19 pandemic, this was to support the tertiary education and the "free quality education" flagship program launched by H.E. President Julius Maada Bio.

20 university/college students with excellent academic performance from the University of Sierra Leone, Njala University, University of Makeni and Milton Margai College of Education and Technology etc. were awarded the Chinese Ambassador Scholarships. 90 needy students from several primary and secondary schools were awarded the Chinese Ambassador Grants. The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and relevant organizations offered important help in recommending the candidates. The awardees spoke highly of the Chinese Embassy for the support.

