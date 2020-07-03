Botswana: No Proof of Poaching

Gaborone — Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism says following the mysterious deaths of elephants in the areas around Seronga since March to date, 275 elephant carcasses have been verified against the 356 reported by the international media. In a press release, the ministry says investigations into the elephant deaths are still ongoing and have so far revealed no evidence of poaching.

Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process samples taken from the dead elephants.

Tusks are being removed from the dead elephants and carcasses in proximity to human settlements continue to be destroyed.

Source : BOPA