Botswana: No Proof of Poaching

2 July 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism says following the mysterious deaths of elephants in the areas around Seronga since March to date, 275 elephant carcasses have been verified against the 356 reported by the international media. In a press release, the ministry says investigations into the elephant deaths are still ongoing and have so far revealed no evidence of poaching.

Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process samples taken from the dead elephants.

Tusks are being removed from the dead elephants and carcasses in proximity to human settlements continue to be destroyed.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.