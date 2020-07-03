Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy, Kavazovic Part Ways

Jwaneng — Jwaneng Galaxy have parted ways with their coach, Nikola Kavazovic.

Kavazovic was roped in to fill the gap after the departure of Portuguese gaffer, Miguel Da Costa who left Galaxy end of last year amid supporters' disapproval.

In an interview, Galaxy's public relations officer, Tankiso Morake said Kavazovic was brought in at the beginning of January and signed a six-month contract with them.

"When we brought him on we signed a short contract with him because we wanted him to finish the league as it was left with just a few games.

Our plan was that after the league was completed we would sit and negotiate a longer contract and give him a fresh mandate, among which would have been the journey in Africa as well as for the coming season," he said.

Morake said their negotiations with Kavazovic to stay put had failed, hence the two parties agreed to part mutually.

In his short stint at Galaxy, Kavazovic was only on the bench for just one game against Mochudi Rovers in the Orange FA Cup. He never oversaw any league game because his work permit was delayed.

"Unfortunately, the league was halted just before his work permit was approved," he said.

Morake said Oris Radipotsane, who was Kavazovic's assistant, would be the interim coach, adding that a decision on a permanent coach would be taken after the COVID-19 pandemic.

