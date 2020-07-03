Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy, Kavazovic Part Ways

2 July 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Olekantse Sennamose

Jwaneng — Jwaneng Galaxy have parted ways with their coach, Nikola Kavazovic.

Kavazovic was roped in to fill the gap after the departure of Portuguese gaffer, Miguel Da Costa who left Galaxy end of last year amid supporters' disapproval.

In an interview, Galaxy's public relations officer, Tankiso Morake said Kavazovic was brought in at the beginning of January and signed a six-month contract with them.

"When we brought him on we signed a short contract with him because we wanted him to finish the league as it was left with just a few games.

Our plan was that after the league was completed we would sit and negotiate a longer contract and give him a fresh mandate, among which would have been the journey in Africa as well as for the coming season," he said.

Morake said their negotiations with Kavazovic to stay put had failed, hence the two parties agreed to part mutually.

In his short stint at Galaxy, Kavazovic was only on the bench for just one game against Mochudi Rovers in the Orange FA Cup. He never oversaw any league game because his work permit was delayed.

"Unfortunately, the league was halted just before his work permit was approved," he said.

Morake said Oris Radipotsane, who was Kavazovic's assistant, would be the interim coach, adding that a decision on a permanent coach would be taken after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.