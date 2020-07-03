Botswana: BFA Vetting Process Ongoing

Gaborone — All the 22 aspirants for the Botswana Football Association (BFA) National Executive Committee positions will have to wait a little longer to know if they made the cut.

The BFA electoral committee was supposed to publish the names of successful candidates on Tuesday.

The committee chairperson, Moemedi Letina said in an interview that they were yet to finish the vetting process, adding that this year's elections were different because candidates had to submit forms. He saiud from there, there was the vetting process, unlike before where candidates just submitted their names and were free to contest.

He said the board never anticipated that the vetting process would take long, stressing however, that they were working around the clock to wrap up.

Letina said he was not in a position to state when the names would be published, but said once they were done, they would release the names of the successful candidates.

Three camps and one independent candidate have submitted their names. One camp is led by the incumbent president, Maclean Letshwiti. It also has Marslow Motlogelwa as first vice president, Masego Nchingane as second vice president, Tsoseletso Magang as women's representative, while Tico Kamati, Chandy Moruti and Alec Fela will compete for the ordinary member's slot.

In Tebogo Sebego's camp, there is Maokaneng Bontshetse as first vice president, Senki Sesinyi as second vice president and Itsholeng Disang as women's representative while Kesego Okie, Goemeone Letebele and Carlos Sebina will contest for ordinary member's position.

In the third camp there is Ookeditse Malesu for president, Ngele Ngele for first vice president, Solomon Ramochotlhwane for second vice president while Joy Setshedi stands for the women representative while Davies Kopi, Theresa Hirschfield as well as Tokyo Modise will contest for the ordinary member's position.

Lobito Ncube is an independent candidate for the women's representative position.

Football analyst, Kagiso Rantswaneng argued that now that the electoral committee had not met its deadline, he expected them to provide a revised road map. He added that nobody knew what the implications were on the critical day.

Furthermore, he said although the BFA had released a circular that names of candidates would not be published on Tuesday, it did not inform the structures of the reasons for the delay.

The circular, he said, was vague and not explicitly transparent on whatever caused the delay.

"If its circumstances they did not anticipate when drawing their schedule of activities road map, then they should share that," Rantswaneng said.

He said as per their initial road map, they would allow 14 days for any appeals.

"I had hoped that they would give a tentative date of completion since they have the workload before them and therefore it is easy to pin down a date," he said.

He said he was appreciative of the fact that it was the second time the committee undertook such a process, and maybe they were still learning.

"However that is defeated by their numerous media engagements in which they purported their readiness. Unfortunately, many do not even know what goes on in such a process and we remain at the mercy of the electoral committee," he said, adding that on the other hand it was not effectively communicating.

Source : BOPA