Liberia: County Meet Kick-Off Date Announced

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has set December 12, 2020, as the official kickoff date for the 2020/2021 National County Sports Meet.

The commencement of the country's biggest sporting festival is subject to clearance from National Public Health Institute of Liberia and the Ministry of Health.

According to G. Andy Quamie, Deputy Minister for Sports at MYS, Montserrado County is the official host of this year's edition of the sporting event. This means, all matches from the preliminaries to the final will be played in Montserrado.

The official opening match will be played between Montserrado and Maryland counties in both Football and kickball on December 12, 2020, with the other venues resuming on December 13, 2020.

Grand Kru County are the defending champions in the football category, while Margibi County hold the title for the kickball category.

Grouping

Zone A

Montserrado

Maryland

Lofa County

Rivercess

Zone B

Bong County

Cape Mount

Grand Gedeh

Grand Bassa

Zone C

Sinoe County

Nimba County

Rivergee County

Bomi County

Zone D

Gbarpolu County

Grand Kru County

Margibi County