Somalia: China Warns Somaliland Against Establishing Ties With Taiwan

2 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

China has warned Somaliland against establishing ties with Taiwan, the unrecognized region within its territory.

The Chinese embassy in Mogadishu has tweeted: "We will never allow anyone, any organization, or any political party to separate any piece of territory from China at any time or in any form."

The warning followed the announcement of new relations between Somaliland and Taiwan by the leaders of the two breakaway regions in East Africa and in East Asia.

They have agreed to cooperate on several key areas including setting up diplomatic offices.

Somaliland which declared unilateral independence from Somalia in the 1990s is yet to gain international recognition but still considered as part and parcel of Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.