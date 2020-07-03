Somalia: China Warns Somaliland Against Establishing Ties With Taiwan

China has warned Somaliland against establishing ties with Taiwan, the unrecognized region within its territory.

The Chinese embassy in Mogadishu has tweeted: "We will never allow anyone, any organization, or any political party to separate any piece of territory from China at any time or in any form."

The warning followed the announcement of new relations between Somaliland and Taiwan by the leaders of the two breakaway regions in East Africa and in East Asia.

They have agreed to cooperate on several key areas including setting up diplomatic offices.

Somaliland which declared unilateral independence from Somalia in the 1990s is yet to gain international recognition but still considered as part and parcel of Somalia.