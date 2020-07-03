Malawi: Journo Releases Book - 'Khobidi Malawi, the Power of Investment'

2 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Alick Sichali, a journalists, who works for Ufulu Radio, has written a business book titled 'Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment' which is aimed at encouraging individuals to start investing by explaining its benefits and the whole investment journey.

The books starts with the basic knowledge of investment, how to plan and rules associated with it.

'Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment' also highlights how to succeed in any investment.

Sichali said he was inspired to write the book because of the gap which is there in terms of investment.

"As the title 'The Power of Investment' says I wanted to depict how important it is to individuals," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.