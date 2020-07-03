Malawi Police Launches Manhunt for Murderers

2 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tamala Kamanga -Mana

Malawi Police in Mponela, Dowa have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who gruesomely murdered a 38-year-old woman on Sunday night.

The woman identified as Mary Montfort from Joseni Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in Dowa District but lived in her rented house at Chinkhali village, TA Mponela where she was discovered dead.

According to Mponela Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector, Kaitano Lubrino, the neighbours heard a hopeless cry of Montfort's two year old baby and entered the house where they found all household items scattered.

The neighbours proceeded to the bedroom only to find her naked, lifeless and strangled with her own wrapper with some cut wounds on her forehead.

They reported the matter to Police who rushed to the scene together with a medical officer from Mponela Rural Hospital.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to strangulation secondary to asphyxia.

Police is appealing for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.