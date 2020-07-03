Malawi: Kabambe Dispels His Alleged Firing As Governor Reserve Bank of Malawi

2 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe has come to dispel rumours circulating on social media that he has been fired by the President Lazarus Chakwera administration.

Kabambe said he hasn't received any communication on the same.

"I haven't heard that," said Kabambe, a former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In fact, I called the Chief Secretary (to Government) and he also appears to say that hasn't happened. So I dont have any communication. Unless... you have a different message," said Kabambe.

However, RBM spokesperson Mbane Ngwira could not deny or confirm when asked to comment.

"It has not been announced by the Government," he said.

Kabambe was appointed as RBM Governor in 2017 by former president Peter Mutharika. His removal rumours at RBM comes after Mutharika was defeated by Chakwera in the Presidential Elections.

Econmist Kabambe holds a PhD and a Masters Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College London, University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Malawi obtained in 1998.

Kabambe has worked as an economist for Malawi Government for over 19 years beginning as an Economist and Principal Economist in the Ministry of Agriculture for 7 years and then as Chief Economist and Deputy Director of Economic Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development for 4 years and thereafter as Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for 4 years.

