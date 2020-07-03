Malawi: Nyekhwe! DPP Central Region Governor Kambalame Arrested

2 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Central Region governor for the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), David Kambalame has been arrested on charges of causing grievous body harm when he assaulted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka when he was in opposition.

The allegations are that prior to the June 23 fresh presidential election, Kambalame roughed up Mkaka when the MCP secretary general was investigating reports that some people had gone to his constituency to collect the voter IDs.

It is reported that the DPP cadets , who were buying the IDs, were not arrested despite that the Malawi Police had witnessed the incident.

Kambalame is being held at Lilongwe Police Station.

Earlier in the week, DPP Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi ward, Isaac Jomo Osman, also known as Mtopwa 1, was also arrested and charged with malicious damage and theft allegations.

Mtopwa 1 has since been released on court bail

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.