Malawi: Nyekhwe! DPP Central Region Governor Kambalame Arrested

Central Region governor for the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), David Kambalame has been arrested on charges of causing grievous body harm when he assaulted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka when he was in opposition.

The allegations are that prior to the June 23 fresh presidential election, Kambalame roughed up Mkaka when the MCP secretary general was investigating reports that some people had gone to his constituency to collect the voter IDs.

It is reported that the DPP cadets , who were buying the IDs, were not arrested despite that the Malawi Police had witnessed the incident.

Kambalame is being held at Lilongwe Police Station.

Earlier in the week, DPP Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi ward, Isaac Jomo Osman, also known as Mtopwa 1, was also arrested and charged with malicious damage and theft allegations.

Mtopwa 1 has since been released on court bail