Malawi: Dzuka Malawi - Chakwera to Start Making a Difference in Malawi

The elections are over, the predictions varied but the what if happened. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera won the elections. Yes congratulations Your Excellency. Congratulations your honour the Vice President. We at Dzuka Malawi desk wish you good health and continued success.

A lot have been said, but we as usual don't like dwelling on what others have said, but what you Your Excellency has said. We will occasionally dwell also on what your deputy Dr. Saulosi Chilima says. Malawians voices have already been made clear, they want the change you promised.

To many sprouting Presidential advisors on social media and critics I would advise them to hold their peace, give Dr. Chakwera time to appreciate the magnitude of his responsibility and plan how to emerge his vision for Malawi with existing policies or introduce new policy direction.

That won't happen in a week or one month, it will take months and years. People have to learn to be patient and I ask the new main opposition, the DPP and its alliance partner the UDF to give the new administration a chance.

One thing that is clear, Malawians will not repeat a President that does not perform to their satisfaction. It was clear in 2014 when Dr. Joyce Banda lost and now Professor Peter Mutharika has been sent to his retirement five years early.

So to Dr Chakwera, the ability of Malawians to vote out the President is no longer an issue, boma limaluza, and will again loose if the performance and sharing of national cake faces one direction.

Then there are issues of recycled politicians, many of them lost even at constituency level. With 65% of population being below age of 40, the new line is clear, we equally want new standards, new blood and new thinking.

Finally, please clean the link between Government and the party. Let the two entities flourish independently. The easiest way is to appoint your Secretary General as a Personal Assistant, but he retains his political office to ensure the party runs separate.

Poverty has ravaged our nation for the past 56 years. Dr. Chakwera has five years to start making a difference and inspire a nation of 18 million to work and change mindset. It is a heavy task in our political environment.

Stop institutions such as HDRC from usurping powers of state institutions on issues they cannot professionally handle and can end up only damaging people's reputations. Let us reset professional approach to professional issues.

Your appointments should include people of Lhomwe, Yao, Tumbuka, Ngoni, Sena, Tonga, Ngonde and Chewa heritage. These and more make Malawi. Wanton firing of people with contracts will cost your new administration more money, some contracts can be seen out if they have no direct impact on daily running of your administration.

Listen hard to your critics, in their noise there could be suggestions worth pursuing or looking at. Safunsa anadya phula.

Finally, Dzuka Malawi will for the next three months only offer opportunities available to create more jobs, attract investment and grow our agriculture to commercial base. We are taking a break in critiquing the new administration, unless they make a mistake so huge to be ignored. We want to give it a chance to implement their agenda.

Otherwise, five years flies fast. You will join the one term Presidents club in 2025 if you miss it at the beginning to start delivering on your word. President pa Malawi sabwerenza!